OBI: Interview with former Chiefs OL Joe Valerio

Because of online access, social media and the rise in analytics in recent years, even the most casual fans are well-versed in many aspects of football.

However, if you think you know X’s and O’s, then you don’t know Joe.

No, not Joe Burrow—former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and current Bleav in Chiefs podcast host, Joe Valerio. We had the pleasure of speaking with Valerio this week to preview the AFC Championship Game, and he brought intricate, detailed responses when it came to personnel, matchups and what to expect in this game for the ages.

Here are some of the areas in which we chatted:

Valerio really respects the Chiefs’ coaching staff and their almost “A.I.-like” intelligence. They alter playbooks to players they bring in and not the other way around.

The former NFL lineman is really intrigued about the matchup of the Chiefs’ interior defensive line, namely Chris Jones, and how the Cincinnati Bengals’ line calls out protection in this regard. His breakdown of protection calls and how offensive lines get set up with calls at the line was incredible—as was his corresponding recall of his matchup against Reggie White.

Valerio praised the abilities of both Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, namely their ability to ad-lib and make huge plays. He did note that the Chiefs want to get Mahomes running out of the pocket to his right, instead of his left, if possible.

When it comes to Joe Burrow being compared to the (former?) G.O.A.T. and quarterback he played with in Joe Montana, Valerio definitely sees similarities, but also one significant difference, which is also a positive.

Valerio played for recently-deceased and former great NFL coach, Marty Schottenheimer. He reflected some thoughts and stories from the former Chiefs and Browns coach.

And so much more!

Our thanks to Joe Valerio and the Bleav podcast network for his appearance! Please go check out the Bleav in Chiefs podcast and follow him on Twitter @JoeValerio73!