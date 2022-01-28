Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Tyrann Mathieu, Josh Tupou questionable

For the second week in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will have decisions to make at defensive line.

Listed on the team’s final injury report leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs are rookie defensive end Cam Sample (groin) and backup nose tackle Josh Tupou (knee). Sample is officially doubtful for Sunday, and Tupou is questionable.

Sample isn’t going to play after not practicing all week, and Tupou doesn’t have a great chance without a full practice to his name. This would leave the defense with eight d-linemen for Sunday, so expect to see a practice squad player elevated this weekend. Defensive tackle Damion Square, who was added this week from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad, has a good chance of playing in Tupou’s place as a backup to 3-technique B.J. Hill.

Backup wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) is also doubtful. He missed Friday’s practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, so his injury has unfortunately gotten worse instead of better. Don’t expect to see him suit up. Backup cornerback Tre Flowers has taken Morgan’s spot at punt team gunner this postseason, and that will continue in Kansas City.

The rest of the Bengals’ roster is all set to play the Chiefs, who have a clean final injury report as well.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) is still in the concussion protocol, but him practicing fully Thursday and Friday bodes well for the Honey Badger to play Sunday. He’s officially questionable along with backup running back Darrel Williams (toe). Williams has been limited the last two days of practice, so he could be a game-time decision.

