Joe Burrow’s father posts childhood photo of son wearing Chiefs helmet

As the pressure builds for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City against the two-time defending conference champion Chiefs, Burrow’s dad provided the internet with some laughs with a childhood photo of his rockstar quarterback son.

The picture features Burrow rocking a Kansas City Chiefs helmet and hinting at Burrow’s former KC fandom.

Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals . pic.twitter.com/dqijN5u9ST — Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) January 28, 2022

In his first crack at the Chiefs, Burrow completed 30/39 of his passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bengals to a 34-31 home win in Week 17 that clinched the AFC North for Cincinnati. His performance impressed Kansas City MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes enough to tell him that they would meet again in the postseason after the game.

That meeting will come to fruition Saturday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line as the Bengals look to stun the world and go from the worst team in football the last two seasons to AFC Champions.