When the Cincinnati Bengals took Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft, fans knew they were getting a quarterback who had already shown he was clutch in some of the highest pressure situations.

Burrow and co. cruised to an unbeaten regular season, crushed Georgia in the SEC Championship, blew away Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, then left little doubt who was better between LSU and Clemson in the national title game.

Burrow also won his bowl game with LSU during the 2018 season, giving him a perfect 4-0 mark in college postseason games.

Burrow never got the opportunity to go to the NFL playoffs his rookie year after going down with an ACL injury halfway through the season. However, when he returned in 2021, Cincinnati had reunited him with Ja’Marr Chase, one of his favorite targets from his time at LSU.

It took little time for them to get back on the same page, but what was surprising was how quickly this connection has led to victories in the postseason in the NFL, just like it did in college.

Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase are undefeated together in postseason games dating back to college (4-0 w/ @LSUfootball, 2-0 w/ the @Bengals)



In those 6 games ...



Burrow: 381.8 pass YPG & 22 pass TD



Chase: 106.8 rec YPG & 4 rec TD



: Jeff Dean/AP pic.twitter.com/cW0xlOa8Sb — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 26, 2022

Even if the Bengals aren’t able to pull off the upset this weekend, this is a pretty telling stat. Burrow and Chase aren’t just talented players, but they are players that are capable of elevating their play in big moments, which is something the Bengals have lacked over the 31-year drought for a playoff victory.

Just yet another example of how bright the future is in Cincinnati.

