Bengals vs. Chiefs weather report

Round 1 of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs was an epic Week 17 duel in the Queen City. While the game was played late in the regular season, the weather was as good as you could hope for.

If there’s one thing that fans of both franchises should be cheering for in Round 2, it’s for there to be cooperative weather again with a spot in Super Bowl 56 at stake. With the game set to kick off at 3 pm ET, it looks like the Bengals and Chiefs will get just that.

After taking down the Tennessee Titans in Nashville last Saturday in fairly good postseason weather, the Bengals will get another game with reasonable weather in Kansas City, Missouri. According to Weather.com, there will be a high of 48 and a low of 31 during the game. Mostly sunny is the predicted forecast as well. There is just a 4% chance of precipitation as well.

As for the wind, even that’s looking good with projections of just six miles per hour. You really can’t ask for better conditions in a championship game being played in the Midwest in late January, especially with two offenses geared toward the pass and feature top-five NFL quarterbacks.

The Bengals, who lost in New York and Chicago this season, should find some favor with this weather, which is similar to Cincinnati’s. It’s certainly nice that they didn’t have to travel to Buffalo, where the temperature on Sunday will have a high of 24 and a low of 13, making it much harder to throw the ball than we’ll see Sunday in Kansas City.

Everything looks primed for a terrific showdown between these two teams, and this could be the first of many postseason battles we’re treated to between Joe Burrow’s Bengals and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs.