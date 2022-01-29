Bengals News (1/29): Joe Burrow named PFWA’s Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Burrow named Pro Football Writers’ Comeback Player of the Year

Playoff Quote Board: Jonah Williams, Eli Apple, Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor preview the Bengals game in the AFC Championship

Best of the Zoom news conferences on Friday before the Bengals hit the road for Sunday’s (3 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) AFC championship game in Kansas City.

This Week in Bengals: Embracing the moment, toughest task in football, AFC title prediction – The Athletic

Cincinnati has its biggest test yet trying to beat Kansas City in Arrowhead, but it's proven all season it can handle challenges.

Cincinnati Bengals All Business Heading into AFC Championship Game Against Kansas City Chiefs - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

The Bengals weren't expected to make it to the AFC Championship Game, but now that they're here, they aren't taking the opportunity for granted.

Around the League

Giants hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as head coach

The New York Giants are hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced general manager Kevin Colbert will be stepping down, as well. Colbert will remain in his current role through this year’s NFL draft, a plan that was first reported by NFL Network.

Jerry Jones says he believes Dan Quinn turned down NFL head-coaching job to stay with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones said the future of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was never in doubt and that he believes defensive coordinator Dan Quinn turned down a head-coaching job elsewhere to sign an extension with Dallas.

San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams (ankle) questionable for NFC title game but adamant he'll play

Niners left tackle Trent Williams did not practice for a third straight day as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury -- but is adamant he'll be a go for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

'88 Rewind: How Sam Wyche Fired Up An AFC Championship Chemistry

From coaches to players, to veterans and rookies and everyone else in between, the consensus is the Bengals have stirred a special locker room chemistry to concoct Sunday’s appearance in the AFC title game (3 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Kansas City against the two-time conference champ Chiefs.