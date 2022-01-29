Bettor places $111,000 wager on Chiefs to cover the spread vs. Bengals

Are you confident the Cincinnati Bengals will lose by more than a touchdown plus the extra point to the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, one BetMGM bettor certainly is.

Hopefully, it doesn’t ruin his life, but this bettor put $111,000 on the Chiefs to win by more than 7 as the wager was placed at Kansas City -7.5, meaning they’ll have to win by at eight for this to hit.

The Chiefs were also favored against the Bengals in Week 17 when Cincinnati won on a game-winning field goal. While not many expect them to repeat that performance, the Bengals certainly won’t be backing down to the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

That said, this 7.5-point spread is one-sided at the moment with the vast majority of the money coming in on the Chiefs. Typically in sports betting, it’s profitable to fade the public, but this bettor is clearly going to be rooting for a Kansas City blowout.

Most analysts aren’t giving the Bengals much of a chance either, but their dynamic offense coupled with a defense that allowed just three points on three drives to Kansas City in the second half of their game in Week 17 should be enough to hold this game within one score.

The Bengals have been one of the more unpredictable teams in the playoffs. They defeated the Raiders in the Wild Card round at home and then traveled to Tennessee and took down the AFC’s top-seeded Titans.

The defense has been superb, and if the offense can convert drives and not settle for field goals, the Bengals should keep the score close with the Chiefs, if not pull off the upset.