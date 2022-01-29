Bengals announce roster elevations: Damion Square set to make NFL history

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Damion Square and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s AFC Championship vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Both are classified as standard elevations and will automatically will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Square, who signed with the Bengals this week, actually spent much of the 2021 season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad and had three tackles (one for a loss) in their January 15th Wild Card game vs. the Bengals.

If Square plays Sunday in Kansas City, he’ll become the first player in NFL history to play in a playoff game against one team and then play for it in the same postseason, according to Elias (via Bengals.com).

“Yeah, it’s kind of weird to be right back here but it’s really exciting,” Square said in an interview with Bengals.com. “This is the farthest I’ve ever been in the playoffs. I went to a second-round game against (Tom) Brady with the Chargers (in 2014). But that game never really started.”

Here’s to hoping that isn’t the only good history Square and the Bengals make Sunday.