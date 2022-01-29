Tom Brady retiring

One of the best to ever play professional sports is reportedly calling it a career.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has decided to retire at the age of 44 following a 22-year career, 20 of which being with the New England Patriots before spending the last two with the Bucs.

Brady, a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, finishes his historic career holding several NFL passing records, including career passing touchdowns (624) and passing yards (85,520).

Among the many honors Brady has earned include:

Most career NFL wins (243)

7-time Super Bowl champion

5-time Super Bowl MVP

3-time NFL MVP

6-time All Pro

15-time Pro Bowl selection

There’s no question Brady is the GOAT when it comes to the NFL, and there’s no doubt he’ll go down as one of the greatest athletes of all time in any sport.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @AdamSchefter and me. More coming on https://t.co/b1HxijCoJE. pic.twitter.com/lgwoH4dATL — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 29, 2022

