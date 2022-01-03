Bengals radio call from AFC North-clinching win over Chiefs

What a beautiful sight it was Sunday watching the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC North.

Despite trailing by double digits much of the first half, Cincinnati rallied to a 34-31 win thanks to a historic game by Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three scores.

While watching the game live is always nice, so too is hearing the beautiful voices of Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham calling a Bengals win, especially one as big as this one.

“The Cincinnati Bengals clinch the AFC North and prove they can beat anybody, as they rally from 14 down on three separate occasions and beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31.”

Below, you can listen to their best calls from Sunday’s win that put Cincinnati back in the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season. Also included are the Week 16 highlights from the curb-stomping of the Baltimore Ravens, because why not?

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get everything you need to know about the Bengals. And check out our podcasts here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our YouTube channel, Megaphone, and on iTunes. Who Dey!