The Cincinnati Bengals are AFC Champions!

Your Cincinnati Bengals are going to Super Bowl 56 as champions of the AFC!

After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs today with a final score of 27-24, in the AFC Championship, Cincinnati is back in the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history. However, there’s no question the run this team is on has a strong argument for the most memorable and fulfilling this franchise has ever seen, and it will continue for two more weeks!

Watch the Bengals in the Super Bowl by purchasing tickets from TickPick.

To commemorate this incredible win and playoff run, Fanatics just dropped some new Bengals swag to let everyone know who’s running the AFC now.

Men’s Trophy Collection Tee

Women’s Trophy Collection Tee

PHOTO

Men’s Trophy Collection Long Sleeve Tee

PHOTO

Men’s Trophy Collection Hoodie

Be sure to also go check out the latest and greatest Bengals collectibles thanks to our friends at FOCO.