Bengals News (1/30): Zac Taylor set for huge extension

Media Roundtable: Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes headline the AFC Championship

In the first AFC title game in the post-Tom Brady era Sunday (3 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), two of the keepers of the flame in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes try to torch their way to the Super Bowl in what promises to be a bellwether championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.In th

Bengals Booth Podcast: Interviews with Dave Lapham, Evan Washburn, Adam Teicher and Tre Flowers

It's the "I'm Goin' To Kansas City" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast with Dave Lapham's analysis and the game preview with CBS Sports Evan Washburn. Also, a 1-on-1 visit with CB Tre Flowers and the "Know the Foe" segment with ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher.

Quick Hits: Bengals President Mike Brown salutes AFC Championship games past and present

Bengals president Mike Brown, who once shared a marathon negotiating session with AFL founder Lamar Hunt to help approve the NFL merger, can bring home the trophy named after Hunt if his team beats Hunt's Chiefs in Sunday's AFC title game (3 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Zac Taylor in line for big extension this offseason after guiding Bengals to AFC Championship Game

After entering 2021 with some believing he was on the hot seat, Zac Taylor has emerged as a legitimate candidate for NFL Coach of the Year, and is very likely to be rewarded with a contract extension this offseason.

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Expert picks, predictions, props for NFL playoffs, AFC Championship Sunday schedule 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to duke it out later today in the AFC Championship Game with the winner punching their ticket to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals find themselves knocking on the door of a Super Bowl berth after upsetting the No. 1 seeded Titans in the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs come into their fourth consecutive conference title game after a matchup for the ages against the Bills that wasn't decided until overtime. Will this AFC Championship match that excitement? We're about to find out.

Dolphins were willing to give up multiple first-round picks in 2020 NFL Draft for Joe Burrow

According to sources with direct knowledge of the talks, the Dolphins called Cincinnati and attempted to trade for the selection that wound up being LSU quarterback Joe Burrow﻿. The call was quick, and the member of the Bengals brass who picked up the phone quickly hung up.

New GM can look to Bengals as he seeks to burrow Bears out of hole

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles won’t have to turn on his TV Sunday to know the value of a quarterback. The Chiefs, his employer for almost 13 years until the Bears hired him Tuesday, had never hosted an AFC Championship Game until they drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017. When they throw open the gates at Arrowhead Stadium, it will mark the fourth straight season the Chiefs have played a home game to try to get to the Super Bowl.

Brussels sprouts, bad starts and lessons learned - Bengals' journey to AFC title game one to savor

It's a salad that offered Taylor something to look forward to during the down times, including the Bengals' franchise-worst 2-14 2019 season, which was Taylor's first as an NFL head coach. It's been something for Taylor to savor along with the team's improvement. And if Cincinnati can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game (3 p.m. ET, CBS) and make its first Super Bowl in three decades, it's a dish that likely will be part of the celebration.

Around the league

Vikings gauge Jim Harbaugh's interest in head coach opening, to hold second interviews with DeMeco Ryans, Kevin O'Connell

The Vikings plan to conduct in-person second interviews for their head coaching job this week with multiple candidates, including Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, while continuing to explore the possibility of hiring Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, according to sources.

NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Bengals, Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI

The numbers don't flatter the Bengals. The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown because they were a better team during a diminished season, and they are peaking now. The Chiefs are up to second in offensive EPA, and the Bengals are 11th. Patrick Mahomes has entered The Matrix again, and there's not much reason to believe the Bengals' defense will be any better at slowing him down than the Bills were.

2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The AFC Championship Game is the comfort zone of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are appearing in their fourth straight clash for the conference title and have won the last two. To get to the Super Bowl, the AFC participant must first go through Arrowhead Stadium, one of the loudest environments in football.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell emerges as a key candidate for Jaguars head coach

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has emerged as a key candidate to be the Jaguars' next head coach, sources say, with the team hoping to have an in-person interview with him as soon as Monday if Los Angeles' season is over. The Rams play the 49ers today in the NFC Championship Game, and Jacksonville may have to wait to speak with O'Connell officially if his team advances to Super Bowl LVI.