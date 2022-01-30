Bengals fans invade Kansas City prior to AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle in the AFC Championship Game.

Bengals fans, many of which didn’t see the last time this team made it this far in the NFL playoffs, are in full force, hoping to make an impact that helps their team advance to the Super Bowl.

Just last week, Bengals faithful were so terrifying for the battle with the Titans, a trip that would’ve been just over four hours via car, that the organization tried to limit the transfer of tickets to Bengals fans.

Kansas City didn’t do anything like that, and many from Cincinnati either flew or made the just over eight-hour trip to Arrowhead. Lindsay Patterson captured a photo of the many Bengals’ fans in attendance.

The Bengals game is set to kick-off at 3 pm ET.

This will be a different style of game for Cincinnati, who won their first two games with several field goals and limited touchdowns. They’ll have to keep fans on their feet in order to hang with the dynamic Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs attack.

Mahomes led a comeback down three with 13 seconds left to tie the game against the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills in that epic divisional round battle. The Bengals took down the Titans 19-16 to advance to this week’s round and are now within a game of Super Bowl 56.

Who Dey!