Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Josh Tupou out, Tyrann Mathieu cleared to play

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have released their inactive players lists for today’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without:

RB Trayvon Williams

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring)

OT Fred Johnson

DE Cam Sample (groin)

DT Josh Tupou (knee)

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

Morgan, Sample, and Tupou were all featured on this week’s injury report. Morgan and Sample were doubtful to play, while Tupou was questionable.

Playing for Sample will likely be Wyatt Ray and Khalid Kareem at defensive end. Tupou’s absence will be filled by Zach Kerr and recently-elevated Damion Square at defensive end. Square, who played against the Bengals in the Wild Card round, becomes the first player in NFL history to play for two teams in a single postseason.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives:

QB Shane Buechele

RB Derrick Gore

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

DE Joshua Kaindoh

DT Khalen Saunders

CB DeAndre Baker

All healthy scratches for Kansas City. Safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) was fully cleared to play Sunday morning. Running back Darrel Williams (toe), who was questionable, is also playing.