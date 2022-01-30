One of the biggest gamedays in the history of Cincinnati Bengals football has arrived.
After enduring five straight losing seasons — including 35 losses over the last three seasons — the Bengals have enjoyed a magical season that has them within one game of Super Bowl 56.
Whatever happens today, this has been an incredible journey that we can all cherish forever, and hopefully is also the beginning of what’s going to be the best era of Bengals football ever seen.
Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s game.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship
- Game Time: 3 pm ET on January 30th, 2022.
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Missouri.
- TV Channel: CBS has today’s broadcast with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely on the call.
- Online Stream: Paramount+ and the Paramount+ mobile app.
- Radio: Bengals Radio Network with the great Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.
- Replay: NFL Game Pass and NFL Network (check local listings).
- Weather: Mid 40s and clear, according to NFL Weather.
- Odds: The Bengals are seven-point underdogs with the total set at 54.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
WHO DEY!!!
