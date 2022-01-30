 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AFC Championship: Bengals vs. Chiefs first half

It begins.

One of the biggest gamedays in the history of Cincinnati Bengals football has arrived.

After enduring five straight losing seasons — including 35 losses over the last three seasons — the Bengals have enjoyed a magical season that has them within one game of Super Bowl 56.

Whatever happens today, this has been an incredible journey that we can all cherish forever, and hopefully is also the beginning of what’s going to be the best era of Bengals football ever seen.

Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s game.

WHO DEY!!!

