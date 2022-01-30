C.J. Uzomah carted off field with knee injury

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to put three points on the board against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they lost one of their leaders in the process.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered an apparent knee injury whilst trying to haul in a pass during the offense’s second drive in the first quarter. The veteran managed to get off the field on his own, but he was soon carted back to the locker room while in tears. He’s officially doubtful to return.

TE C.J. Uzomah was just carted off, heading back to the Bengals locker room.



Really hope it's nothing serious for C.J. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 30, 2022

It didn’t look good for Uzomah after the play, and sure enough, the cart took Uzomah back inside the stadium after Evan McPherson’s field goal.

Uzomah has been a great story for Cincinnati this season as the NFL world began learning about one of the locker room’s most outspoken leaders. His absence will be felt on the field and the sidelines.

Drew Sample, the team’s second-round pick in 2019, came in for Uzomah and figures to take his snaps for the remainder of the game.