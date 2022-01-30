 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AFC Championship: Bengals vs. Chiefs second half

30 minutes away from deciding who goes to Super Bowl 56.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The second half of Bengals vs. Chiefs is set to get underway, so come join our next game thread!

WHO DEY!!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL Playoffs: Everything to know

View all 166 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...