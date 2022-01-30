Both Bengals rookie standouts make playoff history vs. Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase has been amazing the entire season, especially after many analysts from around the nation questioned whether or not he should've been the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With two 200-yard performances through the season, Chase entered the postseason with confidence, as did fifth-round pick Evan McPherson.

As for Chase, he now has the record for most receiving yards for a rookie in postseason history. Chase also secured a game-changing touchdown for Cincinnati that brought them within two points, of which a two-point conversation quickly took care of.

Chase secured it with only his 49th yards in the Bengals’ AFC Championship battle. He had 116 yards against the Raiders on 9 receptions and 106 yards against the Titans on 5 receptions.

The Bengals' rookies are coming up big this postseason.



As noted, McPherson, who has been the staple of Cincinnati’s offense, especially as it stalled in the red zone many times this postseason, now has the most field goals made by a rookie in playoff history.

McPherson was the only kicker taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he’s been one of the best Bengals in the playoffs so far. He had four against the Raiders and Titans and then two against the Chiefs with some time still remaining.

McPherson had the game-winning field goal against the Titans as well with a field-goal long in that game of 54 yards. McPherson was 9-for-11 from 50-plus yards and has delivered that some coolness in the postseason as he showed in the regular season.