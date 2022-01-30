 clock menu more-arrow no yes
WATCH Ickey Woods awards Mike Brown the Lamar Hunt Trophy and embraces Joe Burrow

Magic happens when Ickey Woods is in the house.

There’s no question that Ickey Woods is one of the most believed figures in the history of Cincinnati sports.

It also just so happens that Woods played on the last Cincinnati Bengals team to make the Super Bowl.

That’s one of the many, many wonderful things that made today so special in Kansas City, as Woods’ Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit to arguably the NFL’s best offense and quarterback, walked it off in OT thanks to another Evan McPherson clutch shot, and are now playing in Super Bowl 56.

While the Bengals hope to hoist the Lombardi in two weeks, one should never discount the significance of the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which the Bengals have won three of now.

Making the trophy ceremony even more special was seeing Woods award the Lamar Hunt Trophy to Bengals owner Mike Brown while also embracing Joe Burrow during the postgame celebration.

