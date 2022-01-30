 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News SUPER BOWL WHO DEY!!!

Twitter is in shock celebrating the Bengals going to Super Bowl

The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl. Their fans are rightfully ecstatic.

By PatrickJudis
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Your Cincinnati Bengals have stunned the world by knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. They came back from down 18 points to go to overtime and knock off Patrick Mahomes and company.

This entire Bengals team deserves an endless amount of credit. Obviously, Joe Burrow will receive most of the praise for being the catalyst for this turnaround. This defense holding the Chiefs offense to only three points in the second half put this team on their back.

From defensive tackle B.J. Hill’s interception to safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell combining for a crucial interception in overtime to stop Kansas City from winning it on a coin toss. Then Rookie kicker Evan McPherson hitting two go-ahead field goals to send this team back to the Super Bowl.

All of that is to say, this fanbase that has seen their team get kicked around by anyone with a football opinion gets to feel the most righteous of feelings. They all get to say I told you so and cry at how well this team has turned things around.

This is simply an attempt to find the best reactions we saw following this victory. Have a great time celebrating everyone. Get plenty of rest for two weeks from now.

Here we come Super Bowl!

