Twitter is in shock celebrating the Bengals going to Super Bowl

Your Cincinnati Bengals have stunned the world by knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. They came back from down 18 points to go to overtime and knock off Patrick Mahomes and company.

This entire Bengals team deserves an endless amount of credit. Obviously, Joe Burrow will receive most of the praise for being the catalyst for this turnaround. This defense holding the Chiefs offense to only three points in the second half put this team on their back.

From defensive tackle B.J. Hill’s interception to safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell combining for a crucial interception in overtime to stop Kansas City from winning it on a coin toss. Then Rookie kicker Evan McPherson hitting two go-ahead field goals to send this team back to the Super Bowl.

All of that is to say, this fanbase that has seen their team get kicked around by anyone with a football opinion gets to feel the most righteous of feelings. They all get to say I told you so and cry at how well this team has turned things around.

This is simply an attempt to find the best reactions we saw following this victory. Have a great time celebrating everyone. Get plenty of rest for two weeks from now.

Hey I fixed it for you all! pic.twitter.com/liLWX1lAuP — Patrick Judis (@PatrickJudis) January 30, 2022

Some may not understand why… but I have tears rolling down my face right now. @McPherson_Evan and @Bengals I cant hold back how happy I am.

Evan deserves all that comes his way and the Bengals have had this coming for so long. #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle — Shayne graham (@Shaynegraham17) January 30, 2022

WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!! — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) January 30, 2022

Burrowhead Stadium — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) January 30, 2022

You pay Jessie Bates a fucking billion dollars idc — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) January 30, 2022

Never in my lifetime Joe. One of the best rides of my life. pic.twitter.com/ZU7WCorbBI — Dan Blackburn (@danb235) January 31, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase: “The more I hear (Super Bowl), the more I get excited.”



“We’ve been doing this all year." pic.twitter.com/pGd1BN3Loy — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 31, 2022

Joe Mixon simply can't get enough. Who can blame him? #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/YkR4tI3fsI — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 31, 2022

Stale narratives die pic.twitter.com/nlpnSFyEeS — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) January 31, 2022

Awesome moment after the AFC Championship as @Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson celebrated sending his team to the Super Bowl with his mom. pic.twitter.com/04CcKnmPuq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2022

Down 11 at the half that Def stepped up ! Put some respect on our names ✌ — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 31, 2022

I love Ickey Woods… pic.twitter.com/UWyABH27DT — David Sandhop (@HopWebsider) January 30, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.



I've read that sentence 20 times just to make sure it's real. pic.twitter.com/ZR9dDrtlKc — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) January 30, 2022

Joe Burrow said he thanked his physical therapist in the locker room postgame and his physical therapist in California for helping him with his incredible comeback.



"I owe a lot to those two guys." #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 31, 2022

No Bengals are going to the Pro Bowl. Just the way we wanted it. — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) January 30, 2022

JOE BURROW IS GENERATIONAL



RETWEET THAT!!! — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) January 30, 2022

Here we come Super Bowl!