Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl 56: What to know

Super Bowl 56 is set!

In case you missed it, the Cincinnati Bengals were the first team on Championship Sunday to clinch a berth in the NFL’s final game by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship.

Despite trailing 21-3 at Arrowhead, the Bengals’ magical run was extended for two more weeks thanks to a complete team effort and another walk-off kick in one of the greatest wins in franchise history.

In the NFC Championship, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers had yet another barnburner that came down to the final minutes, but it was Rams who finally took down the Niners and will play in the Super Bowl for the second time in the past four seasons.

This will be a clash between teacher and protégé, as Rams coach Sean McVay helped aid the rise of Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Taylor was an assistant under McVay during the Rams’ run to Super Bowl 53, where they fell to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

This will also feature the Bengals going against long-time great Andrew Whitworth, who spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati before heading to Los Angeles.

Here’s what you need to know for the big game.

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Date: Sunday, February 13th, 2022.

Start Time: 6:30 pm ET

TV Channel: NBC

Announcers: The legendary duo of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth return to call the final game of the 2021-22 NFL season. Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporters.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bengals +4, 49.5

Online Stream: Peacock Premium, the NBC Sports App, or a free trial of fuboTV.

Halftime Show: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg. Read more about it here.