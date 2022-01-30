Bengals vs. Rams early odds for Super Bowl 56

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Super Bowl 56!

After a great run through the AFC side of the playoffs, the Bengals will now head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams for the chance to be the champions of the NFL.

With the early lines released, the Bengals will roll into SoFi Stadium as underdogs once again this postseason, as the line has opened up with the Rams as 3.5 point favorites in the matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This playoff run for the Bengals has been nothing short of miraculous. After winning a tight game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, the road didn’t get any easier in the Divisional or Championship rounds.

After defeating a very good Tennessee Titans team on their own field, many expected the Bengals chances at Arrowhead Stadium to be slim.

Nonetheless, with an impressive performance from the defense once again, Lou Anarumo’s unit was up to the test once again not allowing the Chiefs to score until the final seconds of the second half to allow their offense to score 21 unanswered points.

The Bengals and Rams did not match up this season, but both teams will be prepared for each other offensively.

With Zac Taylor coming from the Sean McVay tree, this will be a battle of two great offensive minds. That means this team will need another stellar outing from the defense to slow down the star powered offense of the Rams which features Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham.

This team is used to the underdog role this season, and being it once again will just continue to add fuel to the fire for this team. Let’s hope the winning trend goes along with them to Los Angeles and this franchise finally is able to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

WHO DEY!