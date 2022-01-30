WATCH Bengals beat Chiefs in thriller to make Super Bowl (with Dan Hoard/Dave Lapham call)

Another day, another thrilling win thanks to the leg of Evan McPherson.

This time, it was the AFC Championship that saw the Cincinnati Bengals go into overtime vs. the heavily-favored Kansas City Chiefs. But the road dogs pulled off the stunner and walked it off with McPherson’s 31-yard field goal to send his team to Super Bowl 56. The Bengals improved to 3-0 all-time in AFC Championship games.

Making it even more special for McPherson was he got to celebrate the win with his mom in the stands.

Now, you can watch one of the greatest moments in franchise history while being called by Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Enjoy!

As called on Bengals radio: pic.twitter.com/4MYJ90jxrR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 30, 2022

Awesome moment after the AFC Championship as @Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson celebrated sending his team to the Super Bowl with his mom. pic.twitter.com/04CcKnmPuq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Bengals news. And check out our podcasts here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and on iTunes! And as always and forever, WHO DEY!