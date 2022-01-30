 clock menu more-arrow no yes
WATCH Bengals beat Chiefs in thriller to make Super Bowl (with Dan Hoard/Dave Lapham call)

What. A. Season.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Another day, another thrilling win thanks to the leg of Evan McPherson.

This time, it was the AFC Championship that saw the Cincinnati Bengals go into overtime vs. the heavily-favored Kansas City Chiefs. But the road dogs pulled off the stunner and walked it off with McPherson’s 31-yard field goal to send his team to Super Bowl 56. The Bengals improved to 3-0 all-time in AFC Championship games.

Making it even more special for McPherson was he got to celebrate the win with his mom in the stands.

Now, you can watch one of the greatest moments in franchise history while being called by Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Enjoy!

