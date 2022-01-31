Bengals News (1/31): Tyrann Mathieu salty after loss

#Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu: “We still the best team in the NFL, but the best team doesn’t always win.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 30, 2022

Quick Hits: Elation Erupts For Bengaldom With Another Super Bowl Trip

After he pounded out his final 28 yards on five carries to clear the Bengals road to the Super Bowl in Sunday's overtime, Joe Mixon ran over to the stands and the slice of Bengaldom erupted.

Bengals' top plays vs. Chiefs AFC Championship

Watch all of the top plays made by the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs from the AFC Championship Game.

Bengals defeat the Chiefs 27-24 to win the AFC Championship

Bell corralled fellow safety Jessie Bates III's tip and ran it nine yards to the Chiefs 46. From there Mixon bulled and danced the Bengals to Los Angeles as he finished with 88 yards on 21 carries. Twenty-eight yards came on that drive that sent Bengals president Mike Brown to accept the Lamar Hunt trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

On Location And The Bengals Announce The Sale Of Official Super Bowl LVI Fan Packages

The Cincinnati Bengals and On Location, the Official Hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), today announced the sale of Official Super Bowl LVI ticket packages for Bengals fans following their AFC Championship win. On Location is partnering with the Cincinnati Bengals to provide its fans with verified ticket and hospitality packages, with additional options to purchase travel and hotel accommodations, for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Official packages will be made available through www.onlocationexp.com/bengals.

Photo Gallery | Best Images Of AFC Championship Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

View the best game action photos as the Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

AFC Championship Game: LeBron James, Josh Allen and more react as Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals punch Super Bowl ticket

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals secured a spot in the Super Bowl in thrilling fashion on Sunday. The Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit en route to a 27-24 overtime walk-off win on the leg of rookie kicker Evan McPherson, whom you might remember from his divisional-round star turn.

NFL: How the Bengals flustered Patrick Mahomes

Surely Patrick Mahomes would march down the field like he did against the Buffalo Bills to secure a third straight Super Bowl trip for the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, he threw an ill-advised deep ball to Tyreek Hill into double coverage that safety Jessie Bates tipped into cornerback Vonn Bell's hands for a game-shifting interception that set up Cincinnati's 27-24 win.

Super Bowl LVI: Bengals and Rams in worst Super Bowl matchup ever

The Cincinnati Bengals, who entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed, knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild overtime battle in the AFC Championship game on Sunday to reach their third Super Bowl in franchise history. The Los Angeles Rams, who also entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed, then beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to reach the Super Bowl.

Chiefs vs. Bengals score: Cincinnati advances to Super Bowl 56 with overtime win sparked by second-half rally - CBSSports.com

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl. A second-half rally led by Joe Burrow helped force overtime for the second straight week at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City was again able to win the critical coin toss and gain the opening possession, but a Patrick Mahomes interception forced by Bengals safety Jessie Bates and reeled in by Vonn Bell gave Cincinnati the ball back. Joe Burrow marched the offense 42 yards down the field that set up the AFC Championship-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The Comeback Kids send Bengals to the Super Bowl. Down 21-3 midway through the second quarter, the Bengals didn't blink. Joe Burrow began to hit his stride, the defense clamped down on Patrick Mahomes, and Cincinnati came flying back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. Once K.C. forced overtime, Burrow continued to show ice water in his veins, finding Tee Higgins for a big first down to move into field goal range. Five runs later, rookie kicker Evan McPherson sent the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season where they'll face the Los Angeles Rams. Burrow was poised all day, taking just one sack and wiggling out of several others to scramble for big first downs.

Super Bowl LVI preview - Rams-Bengals predictions, picks, odds, big questions, stats to know, key matchups, more

The Cincinnati Bengals were 125-1 preseason long shots to reach the Super Bowl, having won an NFL-worst two games in 2019 and then only four games last season. They've made the quickest turnaround from worst record to the Super Bowl in league history. They'll face the Los Angeles Rams, who will now become the second consecutive team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. (The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV last season at Raymond James Stadium.)

Super Bowl Preview: Rams and Bengals Bring Offensive Power

After a string of five Super Bowls featuring either Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, on Sunday, two new quarterbacks, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, made sure that trend didn’t continue.

It's Rams and Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams had previously lost six in a row to the 49ers. But linebacker Travin Howard's interception with 1:09 to play saw the Rams rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the game.

The Bengals are the NFL’s best Cinderella story in decades

At the college football level, a small number of coaches control so much of the power that the idea of a Cinderella postseason tournament run is not only unrealistic, it’s essentially blocked out of the rule book like some kind of Nick Saban–led political redistricting.

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah injury update; plus, more NFL news from Championship Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was ruled out against the Chiefs after sustaining a left knee injury in the first quarter. He was carted to the locker room after exiting the field in noticeable pain. The initial belief is he has an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Uzomah will have an MRI after the game to see if there's more extensive damage.

The First Read, Super Bowl LVI: Seven factors that could determine NFL's biggest game

The matchup for Super Bowl LVI is set, and it's not exactly the meeting that was expected. The Los Angeles Rams arrived here by finally vanquishing the San Francisco 49ers, a team that had beaten the Rams six straight times, in the NFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati Bengals came through the underdog route yet again. They stunned Kansas City by overcoming an 18-point deficit to win the AFC Championship Game, a victory that denied the Chiefs a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Joe Burrow channels Joe Montana's temperament in Bengals' win over Chiefs to make Super Bowl LVI

It was the midpoint of the NFL season and the Cincinnati Bengals had just lost two in a row, their fast start slipping away. With the bye week ahead of him, Joe Burrow didn't have to wait to know that he was being doubted again, as he had been when he was coming out of high school, when he was on the bench at Ohio State, when he suffered a severe knee injury last season.

Around the league

What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after 'a roller coaster' of a season?

Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ spent the 2021 season battling injuries and the prospect of a rookie quarterback taking his job. With that backdrop, all the QB did was help the San Francisco 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game.

49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt has 'no excuses' for dropped interception in loss to Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's fourth-quarter deep shot over the middle of the field was intended for Van Jefferson, but it didn't have a chance of being completed. Tartt settled under it in perfect position for an interception that would have made the Rams' comeback highly unlikely, but when it came time to catch the ball for a massive interception near midfield, it bounced out of his grasp.

Raiders hiring Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The two sides have agreed to terms on a deal.