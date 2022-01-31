Bengals vs. Rams injury roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are officially set to meet for Super Bowl 56. We have two weeks until the teams meet again, which could be a great thing as both of these teams have some injuries to worry about.

The Bengals lost tight end C.J. Uzomah early against the Kansas City Chiefs. He appears to have an MCL sprain, but will undergo further testing to see if there is any other serious damage.

If it is just a sprain, there is a slight hope that one of the biggest leaders for Cincinnati will be able to suit up in some capacity. MCL sprains typically take 2-6 weeks to heal. Even if he misses the Super Bowl, not being sidelined for more than several weeks is still good news considering how bad the injury looked when Uzomah was in tears being carted to the locker room.

The Bengals are also hoping the extra two weeks will allow wide receiver Stanley Morgan, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and defensive lineman Cam Sample to get right.

Morgan is a stud on special teams and has really carved out a role with his blocking at the receiver position. His return could give a nice boost in those areas.

Tupou gave it a go briefly against the Tennessee Titans last week, but quickly ended back on the bench. He was questionable going into this past week after being a limited participant all week long.

Sample was doubtful after missing practice all week. His versatility on the defensive line is quite useful. He can line up on the edge or inside, and he has been very reliable.

The Rams may also be without their starting tight end after Tyler Higbee went down early in the NFC Championship game with a serious knee injury. We still haven’t heard the severity of it quite yet, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

Otherwise, Los Angeles is pretty healthy. They saw Cam Akers and wide receiver Van Jefferson both leave the game. However, both ended up returning to play.

Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom missed the game after not practicing all week with a chest injury. However, with a healthy Andrew Whitworth at left tackle, that is merely a hit to their depth.

The last thing to look out for will be whether the Rams activate running back Darrell Henderson off injured reserved. He suffered an MCL sprain in Week 16. Los Angeles hasn’t activated him the past two weeks off the injured reserved.