Bengals - Chiefs and Rams - 49ers perfect score parlay may be an all-time best bet

While sportsbooks largely made out well as the overwhelming majority of the public was on the Over 54.5 in the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game and the slight majority had the Kansas City spread, one bettor got back at the books with an insane two-leg parlay.

The parlay consisted of the bettor guessing two correct scores.

Firstly, the bettor made out well when the Bengals took down the Chiefs in overtime. They must have been sweating when the Bengals went down 21-3, but the same story as Week 17 unfolded, and Cincinnati came out on top.

As for the second leg, it was the correct score of the 49ers - Rams, a game that ended 20-17 with Los Angeles winning but San Francisco covering the 3.5-point spread. This game looked bleak when the 49ers took a 17-7 lead into the final period.

Here’s a look at the ticket which was placed on FanDuel.

While it’s not confirmed and might never be, this has to be one of the greatest parlays of all time, especially considering it was just two legs.

I will say that these scores are big-time football scores with both being combinations of 3 and 7. It’s not like there were any safeties or two-point conversations to give an awkward 9 or 8.

Nonetheless, this bettor went home happy, and that’s all that matters.

For the sake of your knowledge, sports betting will be coming to Ohio sometime this year with the state government passing the legislature late 2021. The deadline date for it to be live is January 1, 2023.

It’s currently legal, just the license and infrastructure must be figured out before the sportsbooks become active for users.