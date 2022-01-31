Former Bengals celebrate magical Super Bowl run

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Super Bowl 56 following their 18-point comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

In his second season in the NFL and first full season as the starter, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years, the first road playoff win in franchise history, and then beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium to make the 2022 Super Bowl.

This season has been nothing short of magical for this franchise and fanbase that has been through the struggles of the last 31 years and all the heartbreak.

After the game, several former Bengals players took to Twitter to react to the Bengals making the Super Bowl, including Andy Dalton and A.J. Green, who teamed up to bring a lot of great memories to Cincinnati.

Here are those reactions, and be sure to send us more in the comments section if we missed any.

HOLY FUCKING SHIT, WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL #WhoDeyBitch — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 30, 2022

Happy for my guys in Cincy! — Billy Price (@b_price53) January 31, 2022

And especially that one! #CINvsKC — Giovani Bernard (@G_Bernard25) January 30, 2022

VICTORY MONDAY!!!



How are we feeling, Bengals fans?!



Drop me a comment and tune into a new Bleav in Bengals ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/zmzeH9zyTg — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) January 31, 2022

An amazing family that raised an amazing young man. Couldn’t be happier for you all. ❤️ https://t.co/bkGjrL14r3 — Shayne graham (@Shaynegraham17) January 31, 2022

I tell you what, being a fan is really cool .

I’ve never been able to experience it at PBS, but I can promise I will be fully open to checking out as many tailgates as I can in the future. I may not go full theme costume, but I’ll definitely have fun supporting the Bengals — Shayne graham (@Shaynegraham17) January 31, 2022

“Finish Everything.” Sam Wyche, Super Bowl XXIII @Bengals — Tim Krumrie (@timkrumrie) January 30, 2022

I am so proud of this team. “Finish Everything”. @Bengals — Tim Krumrie (@timkrumrie) January 31, 2022

AJ Green’s Instagram story has me in my feels. Once a Bengal, always a Bengal. pic.twitter.com/sGZEjfD95N — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 31, 2022

Andy Dalton congratulated the Cincinnati Bengals on making it to the Super Bowl. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/YtUsdjiK6N — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 31, 2022

The road to the Super Bowl goes through Cincinnati — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) January 30, 2022

