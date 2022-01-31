 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News SUPER BOWL WHO DEY!!!

Filed under:

Former Bengals celebrate magical Super Bowl run

The Bengals’ magical run will continue into Super Bowl 56, and these former players are loving it!

By Adam Haste
/ new
Syndication: Cincinnati Sam Greene

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Super Bowl 56 following their 18-point comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

In his second season in the NFL and first full season as the starter, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years, the first road playoff win in franchise history, and then beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium to make the 2022 Super Bowl.

This season has been nothing short of magical for this franchise and fanbase that has been through the struggles of the last 31 years and all the heartbreak.

After the game, several former Bengals players took to Twitter to react to the Bengals making the Super Bowl, including Andy Dalton and A.J. Green, who teamed up to bring a lot of great memories to Cincinnati.

Here are those reactions, and be sure to send us more in the comments section if we missed any.

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL Playoffs: Everything to know

View all 178 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...