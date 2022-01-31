Patrick Mahomes tells Joe Burrow to “Go win it all”

Joe Burrow beat Patrick Mahomes.

Not once, but twice.

It took all 60 minutes of regulation the first time, and it took overtime in the second.

Mahomes’ career is something that Burrow aspires to. The AFC Championship has been in Kansas City for the last four years, with Mahomes starting in all four games.

Not even Tom Brady can say he has been the starter of the home team in four straight conference championships.

Mahomes has won a Super Bowl, is a four-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and an MVP.

And Burrow beat him twice this season, only a feat Brady has done before.

After their first meeting, Mahomes told Ja’Marr Chase, “See you in the playoffs.”

But after the AFC Championship Game, Mahomes had another message for the Bengals:

“Go win it all.”

Mahomes met Burrow at midfield after the game and said: “What a play, man. Good luck, my brother. Go win it all.”

Mahomes won it all in 2019 with the Chiefs, the same year Burrow won the National Championship vs. the Clemson Tigers while still with LSU.

Now, Burrow will try to become the first Bengals quarterback to win it all in Super Bowl 56.

February 13th can’t get here fast enough.

Who Dey!