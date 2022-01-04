Zac Taylor and C.J. Uzomah give postgame speeches that will fire you up for playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the playoffs. As you would expect, the locker room was ready to celebrate following their victory over an AFC favorite Kansas City Chiefs.

The speeches from head coach Zac Taylor and one of the longest tenured players C.J. Uzomah reflected that. They also will have you pumped for the playoffs in a couple of weeks.

"WHY NOT US?!"



Go inside the locker room after we won the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/x9ZY6801qE — xz - Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2022

This was an emotional moment for everyone, but Taylor has been put through the wringer and back during his tenure here. Fans even called for his job at times this season. You can tell how much this meant to him in his voice, and the fact he took a moment out to recognize long snapper Clark Harris on 200 games just shows this team has incredible chemistry. Everyone is focused on winning and proving this Bengals’ team is for real.

Uzomah brings it all home by reminding everyone—that while this is a huge achievement for Cincinnati—there is still more work to be done. Getting to the playoffs is nice, but this team just showed they have a real shot at competing with the best of the best.

He leaves it off with a phrase we will be hearing quite a bit of these next few weeks, “Why not us?”