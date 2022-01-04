Bengals are frontrunners for 3 awards

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the division by beating the Chiefs, and the NFL took notice.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase put up insane numbers against Kansas City, and Zac Taylor masterminded the effort.

Not surprisingly, several Bengals saw an increase in odds for certain awards.

After the win, Taylor became the new favorite to win Coach of the Year on DraftKings.

Taylor started his career by earning the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. In only two years, he took the Bengals from NFL laughingstock to a division champion.

One short year ago, the Bengals were still picking in the top five. They used their pick on Ja’Marr Chase, and he has helped turn things around. His 266-yard day against the Chiefs was an exclamation mark on one of the most historic rookie campaigns in NFL history.

For Chase’s efforts, DraftKings has him as the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Through 16 games, Chase has 79 receptions for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has already passed Jefferson’s rookie record for receiving yards, and has more touchdowns than Jefferson last year.

The one throwing him the ball, Burrow, is narrowly behind Dak Prescott in the Comeback Player of the Year award running. DraftKings has Prescott at -110 and Burrow at +130.

Since Prescott is on a more popular Cowboys team, it’s possible that DraftKings gives him the slight edge knowing that Cowboys fans will put down a lot of money on their quarterback to win the award.

Burrow and Prescott had the same odds a month ago according to some other betting outlets, and Burrow has only gotten better since then. Even though he is slightly behind Prescott, he is still a strong contender for the award.