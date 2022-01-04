Baker Mayfield won’t play vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield will not play vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, head coach Kevin Stafanski announced Tuesday. Mayfield is planning to have surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder as soon as possible to repair a torn labrum.

Mayfield, who just completed his fourth NFL season, holds a 6-1 career record vs. Cincinnati. That includes three sweeps of the Bengals and an undefeated record at home vs. his in-state rivals.

Needless to say, this is probably good news for the Bengals, who will now face Case Keenum instead.

Depending on what happens in Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, the Bengals may rest Joe Burrow as well Sunday, so this could quickly turn into a battle of backup QBs.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski announcing that Baker Mayfield won’t play vs the #Bengals and will have surgery as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/HN0lPit82l — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 4, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!