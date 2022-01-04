Bengals place Trey Hopkins, Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson & others on COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:

Placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (already on injured reserve), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the NFL COVID-19 list.

Signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year player by way of the South Carolina Gamecocks, was originally a college free agent signee of the Chicago Bears in 2019. He has spent time with the Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. He has played two career games, and converted four of five FG attempts.

Placed tight end Mason Schreck on the practice squad injured list. Schreck, a fourth-year player, has a left ankle injury. He has played in one game this season (no statistics).

If none of these players can suit up in Week 18 vs. the Cleveland Browns, especially the offensive linemen, we shouldn’t expect to see much, if any of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and other key players on Sunday. Having Hopkins and Spain out while Riley Reiff is done for the year would leave the Bengals offensive line without three regular starters vs. a Browns defensive line that could have Malik Jackson, Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

Yeah, no thanks.