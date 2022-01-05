Bengals’ 2022 opponents revealed

The NFL regular season has one week remaining, but the Cincinnati Bengals’ opponents for next season have already been confirmed.

Here are the teams the Bengals will play during the 2022 season:

Home: Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs

Road: Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys

AFC North teams will play the AFC East and NFC South next season. This will bring the Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, and Panthers to Paul Brown Stadium for matchups, and the Bengals will travel to New England, New York, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay as well. Cincinnati only played against one of these teams in 2021 when they lost to the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They did play in Tampa Bay as well, but that was just a preseason game.

A regular season meeting with the Buccaneers will result in the Bengals’ first real game against Tom Brady since he was still in New England. The Patriots won that game 34-13 during the Bengals’ 2-14 2019 season.

Since the Bengals are current AFC North champions, they will face the division winners from the AFC South and AFC West. They will travel to Nashville to face the Titans, and the Chiefs come back into Cincinnati for a regular season rematch of last Sunday’s thriller. The Bengals could easily face one, if not both of those teams in the upcoming playoffs.

Lastly, the Bengals will have an extra road game next season to make it a full 17-game slate. They get to play the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. As a refresher, this game is selected for an AFC team by taking the division winner of the NFC division they played two seasons ago. The AFC North played the NFC East in 2020, and the Cowboys won that division this season. It’s a road game because the entire AFC had their 17th game at home this year, so the schedule will rotate to the NFC getting the advantage in 2022.

The dates of all these games will be revealed sometime in the Spring.

Which Bengals game are you most looking forward to next season? Let us know in the comments!