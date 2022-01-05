Ja’Marr Chase wins PFF Offensive Player of the Week following 266-yard performance

The Cincinnati Bengals diehard fanbase witnessed an all-time great showing by rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday. Chase went for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns against an ultra-hot Kansas City Chiefs team.

The Chiefs entered as the hottest team in the NFL, but it’s the Bengals who took their game to the next level, mainly due to Chase’s performance. After going down 14-0, the Bengals entered the fourth down 28-24.

Chase, given his record-setting performance, was given a spot on the Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week. He was also dubbed the Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.

Alongside Chase, star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was also listed. Aaron Rodgers, not Joe Burrow, was the quarterback for the All Week 17 team.

That said, PFF had to, in light of Chase’s dominance, mention Burrow. Burrow and Chase were awarded the biggest game-changing moment for their 27-yard connection on third down with around 3 minutes remaining.

As they noted, Burrow could’ve checked down and got into field goal range, but the dynamic duo opted to go for it all. Luck favors the bold. “This play boosted the Bengals’ win probability by over 25 percentage points,” PFF wrote.

The Bengals have now been involved in the three most high-profile receiving games of the season. It was Chase who tried to break Davante Adams’ currently 2021 single-game receiving record against the Ravens after Adams initially set it on Cincinnati.

He came up 5 yards short in performance against the Ravens. He then shattered Adams’ 206-yard season-high by totaling 266. Chase did his work on Sunday with 11 receptions, just over a 24 yards per reception average.