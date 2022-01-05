 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bengals add Joe Mixon to COVID-19 list after positive test, per report

Mixon becomes the sixth Bengal to test positive this week.

By John Sheeran
NFL: DEC 05 Chargers at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals placed five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, and they added one more today.

Running back Joe Mixon has been added to the COVID list after a positive test, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mixon’s positive test comes within five days of the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Per NFL protocols, Mixon would only be eligible to play if he tests negative twice 24 hours apart from each test. If he tested positive a day earlier, he would be able to clear protocols on Saturday, regardless if he would test positive or negative.

Last week, Germaine Pratt tested positive on Wednesday and tested negative on Saturday, but a positive test on Sunday meant he couldn’t be fully cleared to play. Mixon will have to test negative twice in order to play.

The Bengals have already clinched a home playoff game in less than two weeks, and judging by the players already on the COVID list, it doesn’t seem like the Bengals will be fielding their full starting lineups on Sunday. Mixon, in all likelihood, will not be one of the starters out on the field.

