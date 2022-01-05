Bengals activate Trae Waynes; place B.J. Hill and Joe Mixon on COVID-19 list

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:

Placed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and running back Joe Mixon on the NFL COVID-19 list.

Returned wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Trae Waynes to the active roster from the COVID-19 list. Both players had been on the list since December 31st.

Returned tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list. He had been on the list since January 1st.

The Mixon news was reported earlier today, so this comes as no surprise. Look for Samaje Perine and Chris Evans to get the majority of the running back snaps in Week 18.

As for Waynes, his addition would be a nice boost to the secondary, but he’s had so many issues and setbacks since training camp that it’s hard to count on him. It will be interesting to see if he plays in Week 18 or the Bengals opt to preserve him for the playoffs.