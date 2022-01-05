The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Rulers of the North

The Cincinnati Bengals are the 2021 AFC North Champions! What a show of fireworks between the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

We break it down for you this week on the show, as well as talk about postseason scenarios. Which ones are preferable? Which ones aren’t?

We also have the immense pleasure of speaking with one of the iconic names in sports and entertainment representation in mega-agent, Leigh Steinberg. From his being the inspiration for the movie, “Jerry Maguire”, to his dealings with the Bengals’ front office over the years and his experiences with the late, great John Madden, Steinberg gives us a look behind his incredible career.

Join us for the live recording at 8:30 p.m. ET, or download it on your favorite streamer afterward!

As usual, The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast is proudly partnering with SimBull. If you haven’t gotten in on SimBull’s product yet, you have to check it out—particularly if you are already playing fantasy football, survivor football and the like.

SimBull is where you can invest in sports teams like it’s the stock market. Buy shares in teams and either create long or short-term investments to make money off of teams’ performances and their outlook!

If you go to https://simbull.com/OBI and sign up with a minimum deposit of $500, it becomes RISK-FREE for 90 days. You have to use the promo code “OBI” upon signup with this offer, but even if you lose money, get disenchanted, etc., your initial deposit amount is safe and refundable. Go get in on this deal NOW and make yourself some money!