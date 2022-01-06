Zac Taylor tells awesome story on how he celebrated the AFC North title with his family

After a huge win on Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had another game he had to make shortly after Evan McPherson kicked the field goal to win it.

Taylor spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and told a great story as to how he told his son that they had just won the AFC North title.

Great story from Zac Taylor: Raced out of the stadium to get to his son's basketball game. Made it to the game at halftime. Walked up to his son at half and put the AFC North championship hat on his son's head. #Bengals



(Oh, and his son had the game-winning assist in OT) — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2022

After a short time of celebrating with his team, Taylor knew he had to do the same with his family. And what better way of surprising your son with the news than this way?

Taylor has been under scrutiny since his arrival in the Queen City. Some of which has been fair and other times not so much. After stepping into his first head coaching role in his career, there were obviously going to be some bumps in the road, but not many predicted success for the franchise this early. A good portion of that is on the culture and coaching Taylor has brought.

From drafting his franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, to going and getting a big play receiver in Ja’Marr Chase, to helping land several key free-agents on the defensive side of the ball, it is clear Taylor has got some traction on how to effectively lead this team.

And the bright side of it all, is it can only go up from here.

What happens if Taylor can pull off a playoff win alongside the division title? Who knows, but we can all daydream of what this continued success could look like.