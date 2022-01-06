Orange is the New Black Podcast: It’s Up

The Cincinnati Bengals are officially AFC North champions, and with it came a wonderful win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the latest episode of Orange is the New Black, Ace Boogie & Zim took the airwaves to discuss the Bengals’ Week 17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the show, the crew discussed:

Joe Burrow rocking the Tres Amigos shirt, which can be purchased here.

Ja’Marr Chase’s historic day | OROY

Zac Taylor for COTY

The Bengals’ second-half defense performance

And more!

