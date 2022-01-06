Bengals News (1/6): Resting up

Quick Hits: Who Joins Burrow For A Sunday Rest?; Zac Backs Chase For Rookie Prize; Logan Wilson Bolts Off Cart Just in Time

They only know three things for sure. They're either going to be the third or fourth seed no matter if they win or lose Sunday. They're going to be at Paul Brown Stadium for the Wild Card round. And the prize for beating Kansas City is kind of a bye where they can rest starters.

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow Named Week 17 FedEx Air Player of The Week

This is the fifth time Burrow has won the award in his career and fourth of the 2021 season. He previously earned the honor on Dec. 29, 2021 in Week 16 against the Ravens, on Oct. 27, 2021 for his Week 7 game against the Ravens, Oct. 6, 2021 for his Week 4 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars and on Oct. 28, 2020 for his play in Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Mixon, B.J. Hill Among Bengals Mid-Week Roster Moves

Returned WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players had been on Reserve/COVID-19 since Dec. 31.

Taylor Made-Takes: Zac Taylor talks about the NFL Playoffs, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow

For me personally walking off the field felt like I was walking off the field after our first win. It was a similar emotion. How hard it was to get that first win. And then how hard it was to win the division. Emotionally it felt very similar walking to the tunnel after the game. They're very different moments, but I don't know how to describe it. They felt very much the same.

Cincinnati Bengals defense comes of age leading the team to the playoffs

Just like he felt it back in March when he first glimpsed his four brand new starters that giddy night at The Precinct, Cincinnati's toney east side eatery, already beginning to bond by exchanging phone numbers along with a recruiting night excitement.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 17

Chase on Sunday had 11 catches for 266 receiving yards and three TDs (72, 18 and 69 yards). His receiving yardage total was a Bengals single-game record, an NFL rookie record, and the highest in the NFL this season. Chase's 1429 receiving yards this season are second-most in Bengals history, and most by an NFL rookie in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play vs. Browns; Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19, also out

Running back Joe Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, per a source. Mixon, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, is currently asymptomatic, Pelissero added.

Bengals' Joe Burrow says he will sit out Week 18 vs. Browns, but knee is good to go for playoffs

Joe Burrow and the Bengals out-dueled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday, but Cincinnati's star quarterback didn't finish the game after suffering a knee injury. Not to worry, Bengals fans. After assuring reporters Sunday night that his injury was "nothing serious," Burrow reiterated on Wednesday that he's OK, saying his knee is "sore but not bad," and that he'll sit out the Bengals' Week 18 season finale solely to rest up for the playoffs.

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up For Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Kansas City Chiefs

Star quarterback Joe Burrow completed 30-of-39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He was mic'd up for the game. Watch video of Burrow below.

NFL: Former Bengals, Notre Dame DE Ross Browner dies at 67

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Father, Ross Browner. The world has lost a Titan, @CFBHOF member, @Bengals Legend, but he was most proud of being an @NDFootball alumnus. Our hearts are heavy but he is at peace now. pic.twitter.com/GfySnefdyV

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Chase, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, had 11 receptions for a single-game rookie record of 266 receiving yards in the Bengals' 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Three of those 11 grabs were hauled in for touchdowns as Cincy hauled in an AFC North title. Chase, who tallied scoring grabs of 72, 18 and 69 yards, averaged an eye-popping 24.2 yards per catch. Chase's yardage was the most ever for a rookie, but was also a Bengals franchise record and the 15th-best single-game showing in NFL history.

Around the league

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Matthew Stafford remains a roller-coaster ride, while Joe Burrow hits top three

This is just who Matthew Stafford is. The breathtaking fireshow against the Cardinals. The ridiculous throws that can only be appreciated from the end zone angle. The interceptions into triple coverage when there are receivers open underneath. The throws you can't teach. The mistakes that dug his team a hole in Baltimore and the fourth-quarter comeback to climb out of the hole. All of it.

AFC playoff picture: Ripple effects of a potential Jaguars win over Colts in Week 18

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been looking toward the offseason for some time now, but their final game of the 2021 regular season could have a significant impact that stretches well beyond Duval County.

2021 NFL playoffs: Projecting all 14 postseason teams and seeding

It's the final chapter of the first 18-week regular season in NFL history! Only 16 games separate us from the playoffs, so this week we're going to look at my projected playoff seeding. Below you'll find my outcomes and notes after running 300,000 simulations for each game. Then, for each team, I've added one of my favorite Next Gen Stats nuggets for additional context heading into the postseason.

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection. In a league memo sent to clubs, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, clubs were alerted that penalties could include team fines, individual fines and suspensions, as well.