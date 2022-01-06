The Cincinnati Bengals have made the following roster moves:

Larry Ogunjobi has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Ogunjobi missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, and he’s now out for five days unless he produces two negative tests with 24 hours separating them.

TE Chris Myarick has been signed to the practice squad. Myarick (6-5, 255), a second-year player out of Temple, was signed as a college free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 2019. He spent his first two years on the Dolphins’ practice squad and was waived leading up to this season. He joined the New York Giants practice squad and spent the entire regular season with them. Bengals fans may remember Myarick catching a Hail Mary pass against Cincinnati in Week 3 of this past preseason.

TE Thaddeus Moss has been placed on the Practice Squad/Injured list. Moss, a second-year player out of LSU, has a right hamstring injury and has been battling injuries for most of the season.

Myarick’s signing is to compensate for the injuries to Moss and Mason Schreck, who was placed on the Practice Squad/Injured list Wednesday.

Ogunjobi is the ninth player to be placed on the COVID-19 list this week, and considering the timing of his positive test, he is not expected to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.