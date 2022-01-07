Which team do you want Bengals to face first in playoffs?

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the playoffs again, and they are searching for their first playoff win in 30 years.

If the playoffs ended after Week 17, the Bengals would play the Colts. The Colts are 9-7 and are second in the AFC South.

The last time the Bengals and Colts met in the playoffs, it was a matchup between Andy Dalton and Andrew Luck in the 2014 postseason.

The Colts still have to win their next game, but since it’s against the Jaguars, the odds are pretty good.

If the Bengals and Titans win, and the Chiefs lose, then the Bengals will take the second seed. If that ends up being the case, then the Bengals would be most likely to face the Chargers. The two teams met earlier this season, and the Chargers won that round. Since then, the Bengals got hot and the Chargers have stumbled, so the result would be different.

If the Raiders beat or tie the Chargers, then the Bengals will play the Raiders.

If the Bengals lose to the Browns and drop to the fourth seed, then they will play the fifth seed. That could include either the Bills or the Patriots, depending on the results of their games.

Those are all of the most likely scenarios, although not the only ones. There is still plenty of potential for teams to move up or down unexpectedly if chaos ensues in Week 18.

For example, there’s still a slim chance the Bengals see either the Ravens or the Steelers in the playoffs, two teams that the Bengals did extremely well against in the regular season.

Who would you rather the Bengals face first in the playoffs?