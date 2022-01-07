Bengals News (1/7): Ice cold shoulder

Matchup of the Game: Brandon Allen poised for a big game against the Cleveland Browns

Brandon Allen got the word he would be making his ninth NFL start when Joe Burrow texted him on Tuesday, “Tag, you’re it,” as “The Battle of Ohio,” morphed into “The Skirmish for The Buckeye State.”

Details on 'The Look' Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Gives His Teammates When He's Mad - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Don't let Burrow's calm exterior fool you. His teammates know when he's upset with them.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase: How Bengals superstars beat Chiefs

Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick analyzes the film to explain how the Cincinnati Bengals earned a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Big numbers proof Bengals need to be in primetime

Put these Bengals on primetime.

Who's in, who's out for Bengals in tepid finale at Cleveland: Joe Burrow to sit, Ja'Marr Chase's status up in the air – The Athletic

Burrow will rest his sore knee but says he could play if needed. Who else might sit against the Browns in Week 18?

Around the League

Buccaneers release receiver Antonio Brown following sideline incident in game vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, less than 24 hours after he posted a lengthy statement stating he intends to undergo surgery to repair his injured ankle and that the Bucs have engaged in an an "ongoing cover-up" surrounding the events of last week's game versus the New York Jets.

Pittsburgh Steelers place WR Diontae Johnson, C Kendrick Green on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, putting their status for Sunday's game against Baltimore in question.

Todd Haley, Kevin Sumlin, Mike Riley, Bart Andrus named head coaches in USFL

Former NFL head coaches Todd Haley and Mike Riley will be joined by Kevin Sumlin and Bart Andrus as head coaches in the USFL when the eight-team league kicks off April 16.

Clinton Portis sentenced to 6 months in prison, 6 months' home confinement for role in scheme to defraud health care benefit program

Former Washington and Broncos running back Clinton Portis was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months of home confinement for his part in defrauding a health care benefit program for retired NFL veterans.

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.