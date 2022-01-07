Bengals vs. Browns injury report: Sam Hubbard, Denzel Ward among plethora of game-time decisions

The Cincinnati Bengals have a finalized injury report out, but no one can say for sure how much it matters.

Four players are officially questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns. One of them is Joe Burrow (knee), who will not play. Brandon Allen has been preparing all week to make his first start since last year’s regular season finale.

Along with Burrow, Sam Hubbard (thigh), C.J. Uzomah (knee/hip), and D.J. Reader (rest) are all questionable. Hubbard could reasonably play after a full practice Friday, but he’d be one of the few starting defensive linemen available to play. Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, and Larry Ogunjobi are all dealing with COVID-19 right now. Reader, and Uzomah for that matter, probably won’t play either after getting a week off of practice.

Like last week, Jalen Davis (ankle) and Cam Sample (hamstring) will not play. Their availability for the postseason should be in question at this point.

Evan McPherson (groin) appears good to go after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. The team can elevate practice squad kicker Elliott Fry for the weekend to give McPherson the day off, but if McPherson’s fine, there’s not much risk in having him kick. Fred Johnson (shin) also seems fine for Sunday, and he could very well play significant snaps at one of the tackle spots.

Bengals Injury Report

Cleveland seems to have several game-time decisions of their own to make. S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle), CB Troy Hill (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), S John Johnson III (hamstring), TE David Njoku (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (groin), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are all questionable and all were limited during Friday’s practice.

The more injuries in the Browns’ secondary, the easier life should be for Allen to operate the offense.

Browns Injury Report