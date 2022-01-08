Chad Johnson heaps praise on Joe Burrow

It would be hard to find a former NFL star that reps their city as much as Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson does. Johnson has been all about the Cincinnati Bengals, still having many of the team’s receiving records.

Johnson has stayed in tune with the current team, one that is playoff-bound for the first time since 2015. The Bengals made believers of many last week, as they overcame a 14-point deficit and defeated the surging Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase has an absolutely phenomenal game, setting records in his 266-yard performance. He also totaled 3 of Joe Burrow’s 4 passing touchdowns. Chase should be the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

However, second-year quarterback Burrow has been equally as dominant and has had as impactful a part in the Bengals' 10 wins as anyone else on the team. Burrow should 100% be in the MVP conversation, an award seemingly locked up by the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

When talking about the game and how he may adjust the two stars’ Madden ratings following the performance, Johnson didn’t “even know where to begin” with Burrow and would’ve adjusted his overall rating to an 85, his short accuracy short to a 93, and his throw under pressure to a 90.

Burrow has been absolutely on fire for about a month now.

He’s had 8 touchdowns and over 950 yards in his last 2 games. Set to take a week off as the Bengals travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns, Burrow should be at 100% as Cincinnati hosts a playoff opponent in the Wild Card round.