Bengals News (1/8): Is Ja’Marr Chase the best rookie WR ever?

Quick Hits: Bengals seek balance as the AFC Playoffs draw near

For what is sure to be one the few times Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practiced with the scout team this week in his NFL career, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor readies for his first playoff experience.

Cincinnati Bengals Zac Taylor A Candidate For NFL Coach Of The Year

How Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's journals have helped script his way into the NFL Coach of the Year conversation.

This Week in Bengals: Contrast of chemistry on display against battered Browns on Sunday – The Athletic

The Bengals are suddenly the upswinging young team everyone thought the Browns would be, and chemistry is a major factor.

Bengals: Brett Favre among those wowed by Joe Burrow’s epic season

"Joe Burrow is certainly in a different class."

Around the League

Jaguars to interview Alabama OC Bill O'Brien for HC vacancy next week

Add former Texans coach Bill O’Brien to the extensive list of potential hires for the Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy. The club plans to interview O’Brien, now the OC at Alabama, next week following the Crimson Tide’s appearance in Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship game.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.

Sponsor sues Jacksonville Jaguars claiming breach of contract in wake of Urban Meyer's firing

The Jacksonville Jaguars are being sued by a sponsor claiming breach of contract after the team refused to terminate the deal following the firing of head coach Urban Meyer.

Las Vegas Raiders want to beat Los Angeles Chargers to make NFL playoffs, not settle for tie

While there is a potential scenario that would allow for both the Raiders and Chargers to make the playoffs with a tie, the Raiders say they want to win their way in.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Diontae Johnson off reserve/COVID-19 list after just one day

Diontae Johnson, who leads the Steelers with 1,110 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches on 100 receptions this season, has been activated off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list after just one day.