Bengals announce practice squad elevations for Week 18 vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated eight players from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Those players are quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, kicker Elliott Fry, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, offensive guard Keaton Sutherland, wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren.

Browning and Fry are classified as standard elevations, while the others are all COVID-19 replacements. Most of these guys could end up playing heavy snaps Sunday depending on whom the Bengals are holding out to rest up for the playoffs.

As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, all eight players will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

The biggest news here is Fry getting called up, as that suggests Evan McPherson (groin) will be held out Sunday. An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2017, Fry has attempted five career field goals (made four) and six career extra points (four made). He also has 12 career kickoffs with seven touchbacks.