Who wins Bengals vs. Browns?

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game will feature two backup quarterbacks.

Zac Taylor decided to hold out Joe Burrow in order to keep him rested for the NFL playoffs. Baker Mayfield decided to undergo labrum surgery now that his team has nothing to play for.

That means that we will get the first-ever matchup between Case Keenum and Brandon Allen at quarterback.

The Bengals have elevated eight players from the practice squad, so players like Evan McPherson and Trey Hendrickson could get some rest.

This will be Allen’s first start this year. He started five games last year and went 1-4. In those games, he completed 63% of his passes for 925 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

While his record looks bleak, the Bengals will have a much better team around him, this time, even with multiple starters resting.

Keenum, a nine-year veteran, has started one game for the Browns this year. In that game, he went 21/33, 199 yards, and one touchdown.

The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention, so they are just playing for pride in Week 18. The Bengals, on the other hand, have the possibility of moving up to the 2 seed with a Titans loss, then a Bills win or Patriots loss.

It is also worth noting that the last time the Bengals beat the Browns in the season finale, it was the second win of the season after they had already secured the top overall pick that brought Burrow to Cincinnati. Even though this Bengals’ team is weakened, there’s still always a chance.