It feels like the season just began yesterday.
Now, we’ve reached the final NFL Sunday of the 2021-22 season.
Here’s a look at all of what’s on deck today.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (FOX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)
- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)
- Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)
- Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)
- Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 (FOX)
- New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 pm (FOX)
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 pm (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 pm (CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Now, let’s enjoy this final full Sunday of NFL football.
Who Dey!
