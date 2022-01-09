The final NFL Sunday of the 2021 season is here, though it thankfully won’t be the last time we see the postseason-bound Cincinnati Bengals in action.
First, they must take care of business today against the Cleveland Browns before the NFL playoffs begin next week.
Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s game.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium
- Time: 1 pm ET
- TV Channel: FOX with Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (reporter) on the call.
- Radio: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst) calling the action.
- Online Stream: You can stream the game online using FOX Sports Live or a free trial of fuboTV
- Replay: NFL Game Pass
- Weather: Mid/high 30s and overcast with a 25% chance of rain at kickoff, per NFL weather.
- Odds: The Bengals are 6-point underdogs with the total set at 37.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
WHO DEY!
Loading comments...